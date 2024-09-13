H.R. 7440, Financial Services Innovation Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 25 59 Revenues 0 2 -13 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 23 72 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 15 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold The bill would Require nine federal agencies to establish offices to promote innovation in financial products and services

Increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate if federal financial regulators increase annual fees to offset the cost of implementing the bill Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increases in direct spending, decreases in revenues, and increases in spending subject to appropriation for federal financial regulators to establish new offices

