Additional Minnesota Counties Approved for FEMA Assistance

ST. PAUL –Martin and Murray counties are now approved for FEMA Individual Assistance after the severe storms and flooding of June 16 – July 4.

Homeowners and renters in Martin and Murray counties may now apply for disaster assistance from FEMA. Previously, 19 counties were approved for FEMA Individual Assistance.

To apply with FEMA, you can go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Disaster Recovery Centers are also open to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

The Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

Cottonwood County: Cottonwood County Office Building 41385 U.S. Highway 71, Windom, MN 56101

Le Sueur County: Waterville City Hall 200 3rd Street South, Waterville, MN 56096

St. Louis County: St. Louis County Public Works Training Room 7823 Highway 135, Virginia, MN 55792

Waseca County: Waseca Public Safety Center 303 S. State St., Waseca, MN 56093

Hours of Operation: Mon. - Friday 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sundays

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.