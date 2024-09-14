Final Days to Register with FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Close

Cape Girardeau, MO – Missourians in the counties of Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas who were impacted by the severe weather and flooding from May 19 – 27 have until Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, to apply with FEMA for assistance to support their disaster recovery.

In addition to the registration deadline, both Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Doniphan and Sikeston will permanently close on Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Although the DRCs are closing Sept. 20, impacted residents still will be able to apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or via phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time until the registration deadline on Monday, Sept. 23.

The Doniphan DRC is located at the Ripley County Caring Community Partnership building, 209 West Highway St. The Sikeston DRC is located at the YMCA 511 Taylor St.

DRCs are a one-stop shop for disaster survivors who have applied with FEMA and need to provide additional documentation or have questions about the status of their cases.

Disaster assistance is available to eligible homeowners, renters and self-employed business owners under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Even if you have homeowner’s or renter’s insurance, you still may be eligible for federal grant funding to cover your uninsured losses.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid.

FEMA assistance is tax-free.

FEMA assistance does not affect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or other federal welfare and entitlement programs.

Here’s how to apply:

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visithttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information on hand:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Other Upcoming Disaster Assistance Deadlines:

The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment’s last day to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. To file a claim online, 24/7, visit https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/. For help filing a claim, call a Regional Claims Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deadline for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) physical loans is Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, and the deadline to apply for Economic Injury Loans is Monday, April 23, 2025.

You can apply online at the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov. You also can contact SBA’s Customer Service Center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955 for more assistance.

To learn more about disaster assistance for individuals and households, visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual. For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.