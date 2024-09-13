Kamehameha Highway paving work to begin at Likelike on Monday, Sept. 16
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers, paving work at Kamehameha Highway to Likelike Highway in Kāneʻohe fronting Servco Toyota Kailua bound will begin on Monday, Sept. 16.
Crews will be working on one lane at a time and the schedule is as follows:
|Monday, Sept. 16
and Tuesday, Sept. 17
|8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Right turn lane Kailua bound will be closed with traffic allowed to
turn right at the intersection.
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
|8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Right lane will be closed.
|Thursday, Sept. 19
|8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Middle lane will be closed.
|Friday, Sept. 20
|8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Left lane will be closed and
Left-turn lane will be closed
and detoured to the next U-
turn on Kamehameha
Highway.
The Kamehameha Highway paving project between Pali Highway to Likelike Highway ends at the state right of way on Kamehameha Highway fronting Servco Toyota.
The Kāneʻohe-bound side of Kamehameha Highway will be paved the following week, weather permitting. The crew will then pave the intersection of Kamehameha Highway, Likelike Highway and Kāneʻohe Bay Drive in sections.
This segment of the project is estimated to be finished on Oct. 8.
The paving portion of this project is estimated to be done by mid-October, then crews will work on raising/lowering manholes and putting down permanent striping.
For a list of weekly lane closures go here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/
Mahalo for your patience as we improve the roadway.
