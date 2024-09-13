California’s earthquake warning system notified millions ahead of today’s Southern California quake

Following the earthquake, there were more than 20,000 new downloads of the MyShake App in just 3 hours.



In addition to the emergency alerts sent to individuals through MyShake and smartphones, California is also using the technology to automate protective actions such as opening firehouse doors, recalling elevators, shutting off water and gas valves as well as closing gates on bridges and notifying personnel in school and medical settings.

“All Californians should download the MyShake app on their mobile phones to help them prepare for earthquakes,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “With these notices, people can take life-saving steps before shaking begins.”



In 2019, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake, Governor Newsom announced the launch of the nation’s first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System.



Building on this success of the Governor’s 2019 launch, in 2020 Governor Newsom announced a partnership with Google to incorporate California’s earthquake early warning technology into all Android smartphones.



Warnings delivered through the California Earthquake Early Warning System are powered by ShakeAlert, a computerized program operated by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in partnership with Cal OES that analyzes data from seismic networks in California, calculates preliminary magnitudes, and then estimates which areas will feel shaking. Seismic networks partners include the California Geological Survey, University of California, Berkeley Seismological Laboratory and California Institute of Technology Seismological Laboratory.



The California Earthquake Early Warning System marries a smartphone application with traditional alert and warning delivery methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). With the recent integration of early warning technology within the most popular smartphones in California, the system can deliver alerts to most Californians. The system uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before humans can feel them. Under the state’s leadership, 50% more sensors have been installed since the program launched making the system more accurate and able to deliver alerts faster.

To receive earthquake warnings, there are three ways for individuals and families to get alerts through the Earthquake Warning California system.

MyShake App: Free smartphone app that provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings, available in both English and Spanish.

Free that provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings, available in both English and Spanish. Smartphones: The majority of smartphones with updated operating systems are automatically subscribed to earthquake early warning which uses the same technology as the MyShake App; and

The majority of smartphones with updated operating systems are automatically subscribed to earthquake early warning which uses the same technology as the MyShake App; and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs): No-cost text messages for emergency situations sent through the nation-wide system providing lifesaving information for the State of California

To learn more about earthquake preparedness and download the earthquake early warning application, visit: www.earthquake.ca.gov.