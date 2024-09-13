Port of San Luis Officers Prevent Potentially Fatal Overdose

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis saved the life of a young woman apparently during an opioid overdose.

The incident occurred Monday, September 10, just after midnight, when CBP officers encountered three women in a vehicle applying for entry from Mexico at the San Luis Port of Entry. Officers referred the travelers, for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers began to perform what they believed to be a typical examination and asked the travelers to exit the vehicle in effort to facilitate the inspection. Things changed drastically when the backseat passenger, a 23-year-old female United States citizen, lost consciousness as she exited the vehicle.

CBP officers observed the woman was exhibiting signs of a possible opioid overdose.

A CBP officer administered one dose of Narcan which had an almost instant effect as the woman regained full consciousness.

CBP officers continued to monitor the wellbeing of the woman until San Luis EMS arrived on scene and transported her to a local medical facility.

“This incident highlights the professionalism and compassion of our officers,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “I am proud of their quick response to someone who was dire need; their actions saved this young woman’s life.”