Barrasso Applauds Injunction Halting BLM’s Unnecessary, Duplicative Methane Rule

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), applauded a federal district court’s preliminary injunction on the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) methane rule. This stops the rule issued by the Biden-Harris administration earlier this year from going into effect until the court issues a final ruling on the merits.

“This important ruling is a win for Wyoming workers and families. The state of Wyoming and the Environmental Protection Agency already regulate methane emissions from oil and natural gas production. Adding duplicative regulations would kill jobs and stifle growth. As the Court recognized, BLM’s rule is unsupported by the claimed environmental benefits, conflicts with other laws, and adds nothing more than another rule on top of existing federal regulations. It’s long past time for the Biden-Harris administration to encourage American energy production instead of trying to strangle it,” said Senator Barrasso.

