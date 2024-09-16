Misfits Unite: Pretty Done Contributes a Street Art Style Mural to Steelhead’s New Production Studio

Pretty Done Contributes a Street Art Style Mural to Steelhead’s New Production Studio Pretty Done Mural at Steelhead's New Production Studio

Collaborative mural brings vibrant artistic energy to the exhibit firm's new Las Vegas facility.

We believe in the power of art to transform spaces and inspire people, and this mural does just that. It’s not just a piece of art; it’s a statement about who we are and where we’re going.” — Rhiannon Andersen

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit house renowned for its innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces its collaboration with Adam Rellah, owner of Pretty Done. Rellah is a renowned Las Vegas-based artist who brings a bold, boundary-pushing mural to Steelhead’s new facility. This collaboration marks a meeting of two innovative brands who are reshaping the creative landscape of Las Vegas.

Steelhead Productions, known for its innovative approach to designing exhibits that make a statement, recently moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility. To commemorate this move and inject their signature creativity into the space, they enlisted the talents of Adam Rellah, an artist celebrated for his vibrant, eclectic style that has become synonymous with the artistic energy of Las Vegas.

“The opportunity to work with Adam on this project perfectly reflects our values—creativity, innovation, and authenticity,” said Rhiannon Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer at Steelhead Productions. “We believe in the power of art to transform spaces and inspire people, and this mural does just that. It’s not just a piece of art; it’s a statement about who we are and where we’re going.”

The mural, located in the entrance lobby of Steelhead’s new building, is a visual explosion of symbolism. Standing as a testament to the creative spirit of Las Vegas, the mural prominently features the phrase “Exhibit Happy,” surrounded by a collage of elements that represent both the city and the unique work of Steelhead Productions. Hammers, drills, dice, and other symbols intertwine with the vibrant aesthetic that Pretty Done is known for, creating a piece that is as much a conversation starter as it is a visual feast.

“When I started Pretty Done in 2011, it was all about putting pen to paper and seeing where the creativity would take me,” said Adam Rellah, the artist behind Pretty Done. “This mural is an extension of that journey—working with Steelhead was a collaboration where ideas flowed naturally, and the result truly reflects both of our worlds. It’s a fun little painting to get lost in and maybe even take a selfie in front of.”

The mural is a significant piece of art and a representation of the dynamic partnership between corporate entities and local artists, which plays a crucial role in enhancing urban spaces. This collaboration between Steelhead Productions and Pretty Done celebrates the innovative and bold spirit that defines Las Vegas, turning a corporate space into a vibrant, creative hub.

The mural’s creation involved a mix of traditional painting techniques and Pretty Done’s signature style, which blends hand-painted elements with digital art influences. This fusion of methods and materials not only reflects the ethos of both brands but also serves as a visual metaphor for the synergy between the corporate and creative sectors.

In a city that thrives on creativity and reinvention, the collaboration between Steelhead Productions and Pretty Done stands as a beacon of what’s possible when two misfit brands unite to push the boundaries of expectations. The mural is more than just art—it’s a declaration of the innovative, ever-evolving spirit that makes Las Vegas a global center for creativity.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

