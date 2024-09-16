Hiland Dairy Announces Expansion in Tyler, Texas

Expansion rendering provided by E. A. Bonelli Architects + Engineers Expansion rendering provided by E. A. Bonelli Architects + Engineers Expansion rendering provided by E. A. Bonelli Architects + Engineers

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for September 24 at 11 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiland Dairy Foods Co. is announcing the expansion of its Tyler, Texas, operations, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the community and the local economy. This significant investment will add 90,000 square feet to the existing facility at 200 Fuller Ave., which will include state-of-the-art processing, filling, casing, palletizing, load-out, storage areas, and a new laboratory. The expansion is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.“This expansion is more than just growth in our physical footprint; it’s a commitment to the future of Tyler,” said Rick Beaman, president of Hiland Dairy. “We deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from the city, and we’re excited to continue providing good-paying, stable jobs for this community for years to come.”With the addition, Hiland Dairy’s Tyler plant will be better equipped to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products across Texas. “This investment is not just about expanding our capabilities—it's about ensuring that Tyler remains at the heart of Hiland Dairy’s regional operations. The project will provide numerous employment opportunities, contributing to the economic stability of Tyler and its surrounding areas,” said Barry Beaman, general manager of Hiland Dairy’s Tyler plant.Big-D Construction, the general contractor for this project, estimates the plant’s expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2026.With its rich history dating back to 1927, the Tyler plant has been a cornerstone of the local community. In 2017, the plant became part of the Hiland Dairy family. Over the years, Hiland’s production facilities have ensured that our products reach Texans at the peak of freshness and quality.The groundbreaking ceremony, marking this new chapter for Hiland Dairy and the city of Tyler, will occur on September 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. City and company officials will be present, and the ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Members of the media are invited to attend.“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to the community and our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in dairy production,” Barry Beaman added. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence with this new investment.”About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers. Learn more at hilanddairy.com

