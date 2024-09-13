MPD Seeking Bank Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who committed a bank robbery in Northwest.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at 4:45 p.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24141556

###