WSI Announces Keynote Speakers for 2024 Global Convention

Speaker lineup will feature marketing visionaries, thought leaders, and key WSI personalities.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the WSI Global Convention taking place this September, WSI is thrilled to announce that Dale Bertrand, Natalie Doyle Oldfield, Dan Monaghan, and Valerie Brown-Dufour will all be participating as keynote speakers. WSI’s 2024 Global Convention will be hosted at Cancun’s luxurious Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All-Inclusive Resort from September 24 to 29, 2024. This 5-star, family-friendly resort is the perfect setting for a blend of industry insights, best practices, collaboration with peers, and an opportunity to unwind in paradise.Dale Bertrand’s journey from a tech innovator to a marketing visionary is nothing short of inspiring. With a graduate degree in Computer Engineering from Brown University, Dale built the machinery that powers the internet, including a 5,832-processor supercomputer for the NSA. However, his passion for human connection led him to pivot to marketing, where he now leverages technology to deliver impactful messages and educate professionals.Dale’s presentations are rich with relatable stories, real-world examples, and actionable insights, making it easy for attendees to immediately apply his principles and bring meaningful changes to their organizations. His unique perspective on technology and marketing makes him a speaker you won’t want to miss.Natalie Doyle Oldfield is a renowned keynote speaker, author, trainer, and thought leader who believes that trust is the cornerstone of any successful company. With 25 years of business experience, Natalie has trained hundreds of professionals using her evidence-based programs derived from groundbreaking research on trust.Natalie is the author of “The Power of Trust: How Top Companies Build, Manage, and Protect It” and has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs. Additionally, Natalie has been named one of the world’s Top Thought Leaders in Trust by Trust Across America. Her insights on building trust within organizations are transformative and vital for anyone looking to enhance their business relationships and growth.Dan Monaghan’s entrepreneurial spirit ignited at age 19, and by 27, he had founded WSI, which has grown over the past 28 years into the world’s largest digital marketing franchise. Dan’s commitment to education is evident through his lectures at prestigious universities like Cornell and Georgetown and his role as Chair of the IFA Foundation’s Board of Directors. He also founded "Make Child Poverty History," a global initiative with World Vision.Dan’s extensive experience and dedication to innovation and education provide invaluable insights into the digital marketing landscape and the principles of successful entrepreneurship. His journey and achievements are a testament to what can be accomplished with vision and determination.As the President of WSI, Valerie Brown-Dufour plays a pivotal role in providing support and education to the global franchise system. She is instrumental in managing the innovation of the WSI business model and ensuring that WSI Consultants have the tools, systems, and support needed to stay ahead of their competitors.Valerie joined WSI in 1999 and has held various roles within the organization. Before this, she ran her own business and worked internationally in several countries. Holding a master’s degree from the University of Toronto, Valerie’s extensive experience and leadership are crucial to WSI’s continued success and evolution.The 2024 WSI Global Convention is an unparalleled opportunity for the WSI network to learn from industry leaders, gain new insights, and network with peers worldwide. Whether you want to enhance your business strategies, build stronger client relationships, or simply enjoy a luxurious getaway, this event is designed to meet all your needs.About WSIWSI, a premier global digital marketing agency, champions the integration of cutting-edge digital technologies with a human-centred approach. Our ethos, 'Embrace Digital. Stay Human.' is at the heart of everything we do. As a trailblazer in educating businesses about the transformative power of AI, WSI has garnered over 160 Web Marketing Association Awards and published three authoritative books on digital marketing over nearly three decades. With a client base that exceeds 150,000 businesses worldwide and a vast network of consultants and agencies, WSI is dedicated to ensuring long-term success for our clients by providing tailored guidance and support throughout their digital marketing endeavours.For more about us, visit wsiworld.com

