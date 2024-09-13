More accessible defibrillators put people at the heart of health care

CANADA, September 13 - More people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest will receive life-saving support as the Province makes automated external defibrillators (AED) more widely available in several B.C. communities, launching in Prince George.

An AED is an easy-to-use, portable device that assesses the heart and delivers an electric shock when needed. The device can be safely and effectively operated by people without any medical training.

“Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone anywhere, and without immediate treatment, it can lead to brain damage or death,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I want to thank Shirley Bond, MLA for Prince George-Valemount, for her tireless advocacy to make life-saving AEDs more accessible in public spaces. With more publicly accessible AEDs, people will have the tools they need to save a loved one, a colleague or even a complete stranger. Anyone can step up to be the hero who helps restart a heart and keep it beating until paramedics arrive.”

If someone is experiencing cardiac arrest, the combination of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), as well as the use of an AED before emergency medical services arrive, can double the chance of survival.

The Province is working with the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) and Heart & Stroke (H&S) on this pilot program to provide online training resources and administer funds for the purchase of AED devices, signage, placement, and initial costs of battery and pad replacement.

“Cardiac arrest happens suddenly, unexpectedly and most often outside of hospitals, it’s a matter of life and death where literally every second counts,” said Robyn Jones-Murrell, senior vice-president, Western Canada, Heart & Stroke. “Congratulations to the health minister and the Government of British Columbia for introducing this new initiative. With enhanced public awareness and improved access to AEDs in public places, we are empowering more British Columbians to become life savers in their community.”

The AEDs will be clearly marked and placed in easily accessible public areas, such as airports, community centres, post-secondary institutions, government buildings, and other public locations. The devices will also be registered on the PulsePoint Respond app, where people trained in CPR can be notified of a nearby cardiac arrest and receive directions to an AED’s location.

“Having an AED pilot program begin here in the city of Prince George means a great deal to me, my family and my constituents,” said Shirley Bond, MLA for Prince George-Valemount. “We know that an AED can mean the difference between life and death. Fewer than one in 10 people survive a cardiac arrest, but increasing access to AEDs and using CPR can dramatically change that outcome. This is an important step in the right direction, and I want to thank Minister Dix for working on this pilot project with me and for the program announced today.”

In addition to Prince George, two more B.C. communities will participate in the pilot program and will be confirmed in the near future. To make sure the AEDs go where they are needed most, communities are chosen based on the number of registered AEDs available in public spaces compared to other communities, as well as the rate of sudden cardiac arrest in proximity to public spaces where AEDs could be placed.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Province’s and the Heart & Stroke foundation’s funding to support the installation of automated external defibrillators in our civic facilities,” said Simon Yu, mayor, Prince George. “This investment not only enhances the safety of our community, but also ensures that life-saving equipment is readily available in public spaces. By working together, we are taking critical steps to protect the well-being of our residents and visitors.”

With provincial funding of as much as $3.5 million, the program will begin in fall 2024, with AEDs expected to be in place by 2026. Data on the use of the devices will be shared with BC Emergency Health Services to support ongoing research and training.

This program aligns with other investments the Province is making to strengthen cardiac care in Prince George and the North. Planning is underway for a new patient care tower at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, which will include a dedicated cardiac care unit.

Quick Facts:

Approximately 60,000 out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests occur in Canada each year, which is one every nine minutes.

Only one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

CPR and AED use double the chance of survival.

If you see someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, call 911, start hands-only CPR and use an AED if available.

