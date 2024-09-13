More long-term care beds coming to Penticton

CANADA, September 13 - People in Penticton soon will have more care options with the approval of a new long-term care (LTC) residence with 200 beds.

“Our government is expanding new long-term care homes around B.C., building on our commitment to ensure people receive the highest-quality care in modern, safe facilities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Kaigo Senior Living has a track record on delivering quality long-term care services and the capability to build a 200-bed care home in Penticton. This partnership with them will significantly increase people’s access to more LTC beds to support their needs as they age and increase the overall number of publicly funded LTC beds in the Interior Health from 495 to 605 since 2018.”

Interior Health has awarded the project to Kaigo Senior Living. Experienced as a developer and operator of long-term care services, Kaigo Senior Living will design, build and operate the facility.

“This new long-term care home will be a place for people to live in a comfortable, home-like environment with all the amenities they need, close to their families and loved ones,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Senior Services and Long-Term Care. “This is big news for people in Penticton and throughout the area and I’m thrilled our government is moving forward with this project.”

Detailed design is underway, with construction expected to begin in spring 2025 and complete in 2028.

“Caring for our seniors is a responsibility we hold close to our hearts,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “Increasing the number of long-term care beds in Penticton is about more than just addressing a need, it’s also about providing our elders with the respect and comfort they deserve. We are excited and grateful to partner with Kaigo Senior Living to bring 200 new long-term care beds to the community.”

The 200 new long-term care beds in Penticton are part of the government’s investment plan to add a total of 495 new long-term care beds within the Interior Health region to meet the needs of the growing seniors’ population. The remaining beds are planned for facilities in Kamloops, Kelowna and Nelson, as well as the 90 beds opened in Vernon in February 2024.

Long-term care homes provide care to individuals with complex-care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home. Long-term care homes provide 24-hour nursing care delivered by a team of well-trained, compassionate and caring staff, including allied health staff.

To meet the increasing demand witnessed over the past five years, the government has invested approximately $3.5 billion to expand and improve the quality of care for seniors in British Columbia. This funding includes improvements in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen –

“As our communities grow, it is becoming more and more important that we be able to provide quality care to our seniors and anyone else with complex health needs. The addition of this long-term care residence to Penticton ensures that people are cared for and supported as they age by compassionate health-care providers, and I know that it will serve our community well for many years to come.”

Kevin Svoboda, president and CEO, Kaigo Senior Living –

“We’re looking forward to bringing a new long-term care home to Penticton. Our goal is to create a warm, loving environment where seniors feel valued and at home. We’re excited to become part of this community, to build lasting connections, and to provide compassionate care that truly makes a difference in the lives of our residents and their families.”