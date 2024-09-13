B.C. presents strong, unified front in Washington softwood hearings

CANADA, September 13 - Senior representatives from the British Columbia Lumber Trade Council (BCLTC) and officials from the Government of British Columbia met in Washington, D.C., this week for four days of critical hearings for the long-standing softwood lumber dispute.

“America’s softwood lumber duties are unfair in every measure, and we are determined to use every available avenue, resource and tool to fight them,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “We’re working hand in hand with B.C.’s forest industry to act decisively, calling for an immediate end to these duties. Premier Eby and I also recently urged the federal government to elevate the softwood lumber dispute to the highest-level priority. The Government of B.C. is standing strong with workers, the forest sector and communities.”

From Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, until Friday, Sept.13, 2024, the first Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) dispute settlement panel heard arguments from all parties regarding the countervailing duty determination for the first administrative review.

“Alongside the B.C. government, BCLTC continues to fight for B.C. producers to defend them from unjustified and unfair duties on softwood lumber,” said Kurt Niquidet, president, BC Lumber and Trade Council. “The appeal process is an essential part of CUSMA that needs to occur in a timely fashion to ensure fair trade with our most important trading partner. Delays in the process have made it increasingly difficult for companies across Canada.”

Legal counsel for British Columbia and the BCLTC presented arguments to defend against the unwarranted claims of the U.S. Department of Commerce that resulted in their final determination of the first administrative review in 2020. This dispute settlement process is one of the ways that British Columbia is fighting to defend the tens of thousands of people working in its forestry industry.

B.C. is fighting for a resolution of the challenges of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s first administrative review decisions that would result in the return of millions of dollars in cash deposits to B.C. companies – cash deposits that B.C. companies overpaid while the first administrative review was underway.

“The evidence is clear: Duties on Canada’s softwood lumber exports cannot be justified,” said Ralston. “The many hardworking people in B.C.’s forest industry deserve better. That’s why, alongside our partners, we will continue to pursue litigation under North American Free Trade Agreement, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, the U.S. Court of International Trade and at the World Trade Organization.”