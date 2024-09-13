Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Hispanic Heritage Month

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement to mark the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins this Sunday, September 15:

"Latinos have had a lasting impact on our history and the health of our nation. We are the doctors, nurses, community health workers, and home care workers who help treat you when you are sick or struggling; the innovators and scientists testing the boundaries of what is possible and discovering new treatments and cures; the leaders who champion a society where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care – and strive every day to make it possible.

As the first Latino Health and Human Services Secretary, I am proud to be part of an Administration that recognizes the extraordinary contributions of Latinos and works to address issues of vital importance to the Latino community. Over the past three years, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to expand access to health care, lower costs, close health equity gaps, and invest in strategies and solutions that support traditionally underserved and rural communities. And it’s working.

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, more than 5 million Latinos have gained access to quality, affordable health care. DACA recipients – who have worked hard to live the American Dream – can now, for the first time, sign up for health care. We have lowered prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. We have invested billions of dollars in behavioral health care, putting more counselors in schools and making 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline available in Spanish. The caregiving infrastructure has improved, and availability of home and community-based services for older adults and people with disabilities has improved because of our efforts. We have made clear that protecting our health from extreme heat and wildfire smoke, and other health issues driven by climate change is a priority -- especially for farmworkers and other outdoor workers. We are investing in our workforce to ensure Latino communities have enough doctors, nurses, home care workers, child care providers, and other health and care workers who understand and can help to meet their needs.

For all the progress we have made, there is still a lot of work to be done. Latinos are less likely than people of other racial and ethnic backgrounds to have health insurance. Many Latinos feel disconnected from our medical system, due to cultural and language barriers, and a lack of Latino physicians — and those barriers can have a real impact on their overall health. The suicide rate among Latinos continues to rise. Cancer remains the leading cause of death for Latinos. Latinos are at greater risk of developing diabetes, and at a younger age. We must not hesitate for a moment to take on these challenges and close the persistent health equity gaps that remain.

The Latino community total more than 65 million across the United States today, and Latinos of every generation continue to help make our country strong and prosperous. As we celebrate the Latino community, and recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month, let us continue to invest in the health and well-being of Latinos nationwide."