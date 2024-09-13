Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,444 in the last 365 days.

Judge rejects effort to reinstate city workers’ asbestos lawsuit against San Diego

Judge rejects effort to reinstate city workers’ asbestos lawsuit against San DiegoMartin.Novitski Wed, 09/11/2024 - 09:39 NewsLink [Superior Court Judge Katherine A. Bacal] said the newly submitted testimony was not different enough from evidence provided earlier to warrant setting aside the decision another judge made earlier this year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge rejects effort to reinstate city workers’ asbestos lawsuit against San Diego

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more