Santa Clara Court Connects Mentors to Youth for Women’s History Month Event

The following originally appeared as a post from Judge Julia Alloggiamento (Santa Clara Superior Court) on LinkedIn.

More than 80 eager students in grades 8-12 filled the room to engage in intimate discussions with two dozen judges, attorneys, probation officers, local leaders, and other volunteer mentors about their challenges and successes at the 2025 Young Women’s Power Lunch, hosted by the Santa Clara Superior Court Outreach Committee.

At the beginning of the program, I explained to the students that empowerment is not about competition, but collaboration. I truly believe that women are always better off when they support each other and lift each other up -- and that is what the entire day was about.

After small group discussions, several young students got in front of a room of more than 100 people to share their stories and thank the mentors. They were poised, eloquent, and inspirational.

To close the event, the young women were treated to a keynote address from Judge Shelyna V. Brown (Ret.), who spoke to them not as her current self, but as her teen self who envisioned the successful woman she is today and then figured out how to get there. I have no doubt that every young woman in that room took her words to heart and left the event knowing that if they can dream it, they can do it.

I know that this program was successful because of the many women who collaborated to make the dream a reality, especially Desiree Escobar, Rose Luerra, Cassandra Staff, Alisha Beltramo Schoen, Corina Herrera-Loera, and most of all, my dear friend and colleague Judge Kelley Paul, who spent countless hours recruiting mentors, attending planning meetings, and hammering out details with me. Judge Paul also candidly shared her own past struggles with the young women to demonstrate that every woman in that room had the strength and resilience to overcome any hardship and still reach their goals. I am also extremely grateful for the support of the Office of Women's Policy who sponsored the delicious lunch and the California Judges Foundation for providing additional support.

The Young Women’s Power Lunch is truly one of my favorite events, not only because of the young women we serve on that day, but because it creates an amazing bonding experience also for the judges, attorneys, and adult women who participate.

If you are an educator and are interested in this program or our other court outreach programs, please go to Court and Community for more information, or email events@scscourt.org.