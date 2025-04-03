Submit Release
California appellate court takes up unusual prosecution of district attorney’s advisor

The California district attorney's office defended on Wednesday to the California Courts of Appeal their decision to criminally charge a top advisor to the former Los Angeles district attorney for sharing purported confidential information about sheriff's deputies involved in disciplinary proceedings.

