California appellate court takes up unusual prosecution of district attorney’s advisor

The California district attorney's office defended on Wednesday to the California Courts of Appeal their decision to criminally charge a top advisor to the former Los Angeles district attorney for sharing purported confidential information about sheriff's deputies involved in disciplinary proceedings.

