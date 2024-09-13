Tess Mann Atelier to Spotlight Latest Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Tess Mann Atelier to showcase during Paris Fashion Week presented by Global Fashion Collective.

Tess Mann Atelier to debut its S/S 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024, showcasing high-fashion designs at Maison des Métallos.

Our designs are crafted to last, produced in limited quantities to minimize waste, and intended to be treasured as lasting wardrobe staples.” — Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier is delighted to announce its participation in Paris Fashion Week, showcasing its Spring/Summer 2025 collection on September 25, 2024, at the iconic Maison des Métallos. This event, organized by Global Fashion Collective, marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to make waves in the fashion industry.

Paris, renowned for its blend of historic charm and avant-garde design, provides the perfect stage for Tess Mann Atelier’s latest collection. Located in the heart of Paris, the historic space at Maison des Métallos has been transformed into a modern and versatile event location, making it an ideal setting for high-profile fashion shows. Its blend of classic architecture with contemporary design elements provides a unique backdrop that enhances the visual impact of any collection.

Tess Mann Atelier’s Commitment to Sustainable Fashion

Tess Mann, founder and creative force behind the brand, shares, “Creating clothing that stands the test of time has always been my passion. Our latest collection reflects this dedication, combining exquisite craftsmanship with sustainable practices to create pieces that are both beautiful and enduring.”

The Spring/Summer 2025 collection from Tess Mann Atelier features an eclectic mix of evening wear, cocktail attire, resort and cruise collections, bespoke wardrobe pieces, and select bridal designs. Each garment is crafted from premium, sustainably sourced materials, including silk, chiffon, and jacquard, underscoring the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Enduring Fashion Philosophy

Tess Mann Atelier’s approach to slow fashion is deeply rooted in Tess’s personal experiences. Growing up with an appreciation for well-crafted, long-lasting clothing, Tess incorporates these values into the brand’s current practices. The use of dead stock materials and natural fabrics exemplifies the brand’s dedication to creating timeless pieces meant to be cherished.

“Our designs are crafted to last, produced in limited quantities to minimize waste, and intended to be treasured as lasting wardrobe staples,” Tess explains.

The Paris showcase is part of a global series organized by Global Fashion Collective, an extension of Vancouver Fashion Week, which has been pivotal in promoting emerging talent and expanding brand visibility across major fashion capitals since its inception in 2017.

Upcoming Global Fashion Collective Show Dates for Spring/Summer 2025 Featuring Tess Mann Atelier:

- New York: September 8, 2024

- Milan: September 20, 2024

- Paris: September 25, 2024

- Vancouver: October 15-20, 2024 (TBD)

Get Involved

Tess Mann Atelier invites fashion editors, bloggers, boutique owners, stylists, and industry content creators to join this exciting presentation. Opportunities for collaboration include gifting suite placements, showroom features, celebrity and influencer partnerships, retail distribution, and media engagements.

Stay informed with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and announcements by following Tess Mann Atelier on Instagram @tessmannatelier or visiting https://tessmannatelier.com/.

For inquiries or interview requests with Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence—both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

GFC X NEW YORK | SS25 | Tess Mann Atelier

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.