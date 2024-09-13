WQB Public Hearings for Regulatory Analyses to be held on September 24th, 2024

The Regulatory Analyses for the proposed changes to the Water Quality Bureau (WQB) rules that are being made in accordance with Executive Order 10 (EO10) were published in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin on September 4, 2024. Twenty Regulatory Analyses were published for the WQB rules, covering Chapters 38-44, 50-55, 60, 62-64, 66-69, 81-83, and 90-93. More information on EO10 and all of the published Regulatory Analyses are available on the DNR's Water Quality Rulemaking webpage.

The WQB is hosting two virtual public hearings for these Regulatory Analyses where persons may present their views orally or in writing. Pre-registration is required, and the links below will take you to the meeting registration.

WQB EO10 Regulatory Analysis Hearing – Wells, Drinking Water, Wastewater (NPDES, Construction, and Onsite), Operator and Laboratory Certification, and SRF (Chapters 38-44, 60, 62-64, 66-69, 81-83, and 90-93)

WQB EO10 Regulatory Analysis Hearing – Water Allocation and Use (Chapters 50 - 55)

Written comments in response to these Regulatory Analyses must be received by the Department of Natural Resources no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. Direct comments or questions about the hearings to the staff contacts on the Water Quality Rulemaking webpage.