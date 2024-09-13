Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,460 in the last 365 days.

WQB Public Hearings for Regulatory Analyses to be held on September 24th, 2024

The Regulatory Analyses for the proposed changes to the Water Quality Bureau (WQB) rules that are being made in accordance with Executive Order 10 (EO10) were published in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin on September 4, 2024. Twenty Regulatory Analyses were published for the WQB rules, covering Chapters 38-44, 50-55, 60, 62-64, 66-69, 81-83, and 90-93. More information on EO10 and all of the published Regulatory Analyses are available on the DNR's Water Quality Rulemaking webpage.

The WQB is hosting two virtual public hearings for these Regulatory Analyses where persons may present their views orally or in writing. Pre-registration is required, and the links below will take you to the meeting registration.

WQB EO10 Regulatory Analysis Hearing – Wells, Drinking Water, Wastewater (NPDES, Construction, and Onsite), Operator and Laboratory Certification, and SRF (Chapters 38-44, 60, 62-64, 66-69, 81-83, and 90-93)

WQB EO10 Regulatory Analysis Hearing – Water Allocation and Use (Chapters 50 - 55)

Written comments in response to these Regulatory Analyses must be received by the Department of Natural Resources no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. Direct comments or questions about the hearings to the staff contacts on the Water Quality Rulemaking webpage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WQB Public Hearings for Regulatory Analyses to be held on September 24th, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more