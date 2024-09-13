Student Literacy Pilot Program Kicks Off

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to partner with Prairie Spirit School Division to pilot a program for the 2024-25 school year aimed at improving literacy outcomes for students.

One of the goals of the education sector's Provincial Education Plan is to increase student literacy. With $170,000 in support from the Ministry of Education, Prairie Spirit School Division and Roadways Literacy Academy are collaborating to deliver a structured literacy program that includes daily instruction in two classrooms combined with focused individual tutoring.

"When it comes to education, student wellbeing and success are the top priorities for our government," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This pilot is a concrete step that we are taking to ensure our children are well prepared to take advantage of the many opportunities that exist in our growing province. We are excited to see the collaboration between a public school division and an independent school as we all work to serve all Saskatchewan students."

The program seeks to improve literacy through a structured and supportive educational environment. Classroom teachers and educational assistants involved in the Prairie Spirit School Division pilot will receive training from Roadways Literacy Academy in delivering structured literacy lessons, providing them the knowledge to deliver the content in subsequent years.

"Strong reading skills provide the foundation needed for learning in all subject areas at every grade level," Prairie Spirit Board Chair Bernie Howe said. "The Board appreciates the opportunity to learn with and from other schools and school divisions as we plan targeted and intentional reading supports that will have a significant impact on student learning."

Roadways Literacy Academy is a qualified independent school and tutoring studio in Saskatoon that teaches the Saskatchewan curriculum to students in Grades 1 to 8.

"Roadways Literacy Academy is thrilled to partner with Prairie Spirit School Division to pilot our structured literacy program in their schools," Roadways Literacy Academy Director of Education Sheila Erickson said. "We are confident this collaboration will lead to significant improvements in literacy outcomes, providing students with the essential skills for lifelong learning and success."

