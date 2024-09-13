Students Appointed to 2024-25 Saskatchewan Post Secondary Student Council

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2024

Twenty-four students from across the province have been named to the 2024-25 Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council. The council connects government directly with current post-secondary students attending a university, polytechnic or regional college in Saskatchewan who provide feedback and perspectives on a variety of higher education topics.

"Students are the future of our province," Advanced Education Minister Colleen Young said. "Hearing directly from this exceptional group of young people on important education-related topics will help our government to develop policies and programs that not only meet their needs as learners, but also will build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce for our province. I congratulate the students who have been appointed to this year's council and look forward to speaking with them."

The 2024-25 student council members are:

Maliha Khan, Campion College, Regina

Kouyam Mariama, Collège Mathieu, Regina

Nahla Ajarar, Collège Mathieu, Gravelbourg

Lucas Scott Turner, Gabriel Dumont Institute, Saskatoon

Ashley Lafontaine, Gabriel Dumont Institute, Saskatoon

Brett Down, Luther College, Regina

Bashar Moolla, Luther College, Regina

Ruby Halkett, Northlands College, La Ronge

Bryce Buffalocalf-Gurney, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, Regina

Altaf Iqbal Mansuri, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Moose Jaw

Janhavi Aditya Pandya, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Regina

Mrunal Desai, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Prince Albert

Trynda Wilderman, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Moose Jaw

Christine Kwon, St. Thomas More, Saskatoon

Raine Rusaw, St. Thomas More, Martensville

Arash Gitifar, University of Regina, Regina

Danae Sandra Messmer, University of Regina, Regina

Emmy Rose Maghilom, University of Regina, Regina

Jhade Rose Quimbo Acuna, University of Regina, Regina

Kelsey Haczkewicz, University of Regina, Regina

Elisabeth Bauman, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Justice Noon, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Queen Tayab, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Zoher Rafid-Hamed, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

The Ministry of Advanced Education first established the council in Fall 2023. Students are nominated by their post-secondary institutions and appointed by the ministry. The student council members will share their unique perspectives on a variety of topics.

Council members come from both rural and urban communities across the province and represent a range of post-secondary institutions and areas of study. The ministry strives to assemble a council that is gender-balanced and representative of Saskatchewan's diverse student body including First Nations and Métis students and visible minorities.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of this council for the second term," Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies student Bryce BuffaloCalf-Gurney said. "I believe we all have a part to play for the future of all students across Saskatchewan. Having served on the student council for the 2023-24 academic year has brought tremendous insight to what I see for the future for students, and it brings me hope to be a part of this opportunity once more."

Members of this year's student council are scheduled to meet for the first time in November. For more information on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

