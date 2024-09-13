Celebrate Coaches Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2024

It's time to say "Thanks Coach" in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed September 16 to 22, 2024, Coaches Week in support of the Coaches Association of Saskatchewan and National Coaches Week.

This week-long event celebrates the dedication coaches have to their role and promotes the positive impact they have on athletes and communities. With many coaches operating as volunteers and committing an average of more than 120 hours each year to Canadian sport, the week also provides a simple way to say thanks to these integral leaders. The Coaches Association of Canada coined the term "Thanks Coach" to show appreciation.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support the important work of the Coaches Association of Saskatchewan with funding from Sask Lotteries," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Coaches play such an influential role in the development of our athletes both on and off the field. Your motivation and encouragement help bring out the best in these individuals, and for that we say Thank You!"

Today, more than 20,000 trained coaches work with registered participants in Saskatchewan on different local teams, clubs and leagues. Across Canada, more than 1.8 million Canadians have received coach training and one in seven Canadians will coach at some point in their lives.

"Sport has played a major role in my life and 23 years ago I began my coaching journey to make sure others could share in that experience," Coaches Association of Saskatchewan Chair Andrea Wolf said. "The dedication of coaches allows participants to grow and challenge themselves in a supportive environment, while developing skills for the future that will continue to benefit them outside of sport. Coaches across Saskatchewan commit countless hours to bettering communities and their effort does not go unnoticed. Thanks Coach!"

Support the movement by using the hashtags #ThanksCoach or #CoachesWeek on social media. Other resources and tools to participate in Coaches Week are available at saskcoach.ca.

The Coaches Association of Saskatchewan is a not-for-profit provincial organization which represents the interests of coaching in the province. The association is a member of Sask Sport, and strives to enhance the development and recognition of coaches at all levels in all sports. Follow Coaches Association of Saskatchewan on Facebook www.facebook.com/saskcoach and Twitter @sask_coach.

-30-

For more information, contact: