REQUORDIT Launches New Accounts Payable Solution for Penta via CloudOCR, Driving Efficiency for 10+ Clients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Requordit, a leading provider of OnBase enterprise content management solutions and preferred partner for Penta, is excited to announce the successful launch of its fully integrated Accounts Payable (AP) solution for Penta, with CloudOCR. This solution is designed to streamline AP processes, significantly improving efficiency and accuracy for businesses.

The Requordit AP solution for Penta and CloudOCR has 10 clients successfully implemented in the last 12 months with more on the way. These early adopters are experiencing improvements in their AP workflows, including faster invoice processing times, reduced manual data entry, and enhanced data accuracy.

Key Features and Benefits:

• CloudOCR Technology: Leverages powerful OCR (Optical Character Recognition) capabilities to automatically capture and process invoice data, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing errors.

• Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlines AP processes, allowing businesses to process invoices more quickly and accurately, leading to faster payment cycles and improved vendor relationships.

• Scalability: Designed to grow with your business, the Requordit AP solution can easily scale to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes.

• Seamless Integration: Integrates effortlessly with existing Penta ERP systems, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to current workflows.

• Real-Time Analytics: Provides valuable insights into AP performance with real-time analytics and reporting, enabling better decision-making and process optimization.

“We are thrilled to expand our enhanced Accounts Payable solution for Penta with CloudOCR to the Penta market,” said Mark Buckley President at Requordit. “Our clients are already seeing the transformative impact of this technology, and we are confident that it will set a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in AP processes.”

Nick Lacenski President at Penta Software "We are excited to see Requordit continue to deliver innovative solutions that solve some of the toughest technology challenges facing the construction industry today. The Requordit Accounts Payable solution with CloudOCR strengthens the Penta suite of products and we look forward to continuing to work with Requordit to provide our customers with world-class solutions”

Tiffany Sauseda Optimal Field Services LLC “Accuracy is much better than our previous solution and the processing time is shorter. During the implementation, the Requordit team was very responsive, positive, and honest”

For more information about the Requordit Accounts Payable solution for Penta with CloudOCR, please visit Accounts Payable for Penta or contact al.kundrik@requordit.com

About Requordit: Requordit is an organization that leverages software and people to solve the needs of our clients. We have over twenty years’ experience providing solutions to simple and complex content management and process requirements utilizing Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Workflow, Case Management, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technologies, as well as modern solutions like RPA. We offer an extended variety of on-premises and cloud-based solutions, services, and technologies.

