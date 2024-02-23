REQUORDIT Enhances Tech Portfolio with TSC Acquisition: Elevates CloudOCR, CloudPAYit & OnBase

REQUORDIT acquires TSC to bolster its enterprise content and process automation solutions, marking a strategic move announced on February 20, 2024.

TSC’s people and technology provide a strategic advantage for REQUORDIT to continue accelerating our growth with CloudOCR, OnBase and CloudPAYit,” — Mark K. Buckley, CEO & President of REQUORDIT

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REQUORDIT, a leading provider of enterprise content management and business process automation solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic Acquisition of TSC, with proficiencies in Enterprise Content Management, Capture and Content Services. This exciting collaboration aims to bring innovative solutions to the market and enhance customer experience.

The partnership between REQUORDIT and TSC represents a significant step forward in the ECM market. By combining REQUORDIT's expertise with TSC's strengths in ECM, Capture and Content Services, the two companies are poised to drive innovation across several industries and maximize human potential to process automation.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of TSC. Jack Roberts will be our COO and I could not have imagined a better person for the job. TSC’s people and technology provide a strategic advantage for REQUORDIT to continue accelerating our growth with CloudOCR, OnBase and CloudPAYit,” said Mark Buckley, President & CEO, at REQUORDIT.

"We look forward to our new adventure, as this will allow our existing and new clients more options than ever before. I am excited to have the entire TSC team join REQUORDIT, as both companies have a customer first core value,” said Jack Roberts, President & CEO, of TSC.

The deal was signed February 16th, 2024. Both REQUORDIT and TSC are committed to help organizations properly capture, manage, store, retrieve and preserve their valuable information.

For more information about REQUORDIT, please visit requordit.com.

About REQUORDIT: At REQUORDIT, we empower digital transformation by connecting with people, processes, and information. We have been offering solutions in the construction industry for 25+ years with a great percentage of our customers expanding their initially deployed solution with additional applications and benefits. REQUORDIT works as a technology advocate for our various industries with a unique focus on the construction industry, providing easy-to-use solutions that increase efficiency via software automation. Not only can we tailor solutions to meet a broad set of requirements, but we also provide consulting services to help maximize, automate, and streamline your technology investment to obtain astonishing results.

REQUORDIT offers an extended variety of on-premises and cloud-based solutions, services, and technologies. With an emphasis on AP invoice process automation, OCR capture, document management, business process automation, and records management using our extensive knowledge of the construction field. Find us at Requordit.com

About TSC: Our expertise is in Enterprise Content Management, Capture and Content Services. TSC has proven solutions and resources to help organizations automate information-centric processes, resulting in increased efficiency and cost reductions. Our robust award-winning technology provides organizations with an intuitive, efficient way to achieve these goals.