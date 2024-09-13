Temporary Recreational Use Changes in Effect at East Tennessee Nursery

NASHVILLE – Public access to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry’s (TDF) East Tennessee Nursery for recreational purposes is temporarily suspended while contractors execute a hydrology project on the property. Recreational use is expected to resume in April 2025.

“This capital improvement project will provide important benefits,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “First, drainage will be improved in key locations which will increase seedling production and quality. Second, it will address safety concerns about areas of the nursery that have historically been hazardous to reach due to repeated flooding caused by poor drainage.”

“The safety of the public is a key concern for us throughout this project,” TDF Reforestation Unit Leader and Nursery Manager Gina Sowders said. “The contractor’s team will be working at multiple locations in the nursery with heavy equipment. We believe the best way we can prevent injuries and accidents is by temporarily halting recreational use on the property. Once this project is complete, we will welcome visitors back to enjoy this beautiful location.”

During the project, regular nursery operations and seedling sales will continue. The gate to the property will remain open to allow for seedling order pickup and access to the area forester’s office.

The East Tennessee Nursery, located in Polk County, spans over 500 acres. Each year, it produces millions of bare root seedlings which are sold in bulk at affordable prices to facilitate reforestation and conservation.

To purchase seedlings, visit www.planttntrees.org.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. Additionally, the Division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.