Beneq Selects 300mm Takano WM-10R Particle Inspection System from ClassOne Equipment

We are excited to be working with Beneq, a world-class OEM that continues to innovate in semiconductor technology.” — Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Equipment

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClassOne Equipment announced today that Beneq has selected the Takano WM-10R as its primary particle scanner.The Takano WM-10R offers highly repeatable particle inspection with maximum sensitivity to 48 nm on 300mm wafers. It sets the bar for reliability and low cost of ownership and is critical for semiconductor manufacturers looking to enhance yield and process control.Beneq, whose mission is to improve one step at a time, shared some results from the new Takano WM-10R in its semiconductor lab.Thibaut Gallet, Development Team Manager, Semiconductor ALD, Beneq stated:“The Semiconductor Process Team at Beneq selected the Takano WM-10R as its primary particle scanner. This tool measures various wafer sizes (150, 200, 300mm) and detects particles as small as 48 nm, meeting future customer specifications for specific applications. Controlling particle count and size is a crucial part of the equipment sale process to semiconductor companies. The Takano WM-10R Beneq ensures full SEMI compliance at a <0.1 in-film particle per cm2 standard for particle sizes above 0.2 µm.“The Takano WM-10R is user-friendly and fully automated. It can measure 300mm wafers directly from the FOUP with rapid particle measurements. We also found the tool's data post-processing features, such as pre-saved masks, to be very advantageous. For some processes performed on Transform300 we observe between 0.05 and 0.1 particles per cm2 for particle sizes above 0.07 µm.Our previous particle measurement tool faced challenges related to stability and uptime, the inability to measure 300mm wafers, and a minimum particle detection size of 200 nm. The Takano WM-10R enabled us to qualify our Transform300 tool and helps us identify potential root causes of particles in our processes and tools more precisely, allowing us to address them effectively.”Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Equipment, said, "We are excited to be working with Beneq, a world-class OEM that continues to innovate in semiconductor technology. Being selected as a partner is a testament to the Takano WM-10R's advanced wafer particle scanning capabilities. We look forward to continuing our success and helping our clients achieve their operational goals with cutting-edge technology.”The Takano WM-10R is now available in North America and Europe exclusively through ClassOne Equipment. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact:ClassOne Equipment5302 Snapfinger Woods DriveAtlanta, GA 30035tel: +1 (678) 772-9086Email: sales@classoneequipment.comAbout ClassOne Equipment:Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment has long been known as the industry's premier provider of previously owned and professionally refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment—delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. In addition, ClassOne now sells and fully supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment supplies a broad spectrum of turnkey equipment solutions, including installation, service, support, spare parts, warranty, and more.About Beneq:Beneq is the home of atomic layer deposition. In 1984, we established the world's first industrial production using ALD. Today, we lead the market with products for R&D (TFS 200, TFS 500), semiconductor device fabrication (Transform, Transform300, and ProdigyTM), 3D and batch production (P400A, P800, P1500), ultra-fast spatial ALD (C2R), and roll-to-roll ALD (Genesis).Beneq's unique Development Service simplifies customer adoption and proof-of-concept for new ALD processes. At the same time, our Coating Service cuts down time to market by outsourcing state-of-the-art ALD production. Our engineers and experts are dedicated to making ALD tools accessible to researchers.About TakanoEstablished in 1941, and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Takano Co., Ltd., designs and manufactures a very diverse array of advanced products, including state-of-the-art optical inspection and measurement systems, image processing, electromagnetic actuators, laser machining and marking, precision springs, medical and healthcare equipment, and much more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.