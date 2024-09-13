Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee

TEXAS, September 13 - September 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Glena Yates to the Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2028. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Shirlene Samuel, D.O. and appointed Mary “Kelly” Green, M.D. and Chris Putnam, Ph.D. and for terms set to expire January 15, 2030.

Glena Yates of Horseshoe Bay is the former president of the Central Texas Land Titles, Inc. She is a board member of the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center and the former president of the Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association. Yates received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

Shirlene Samuel, D.O. of Austin is a board-certified pediatrician at Austin Regional Clinic. She is a member of the American Association of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association. Additionally, she serves in the children’s ministry at Red Rocks Church Austin and has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Review Committee for two years. Samuel received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Oklahoma and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from A.T. Still University. She completed her residency at Oklahoma State University.

Mary “Kelly” Green, M.D. of Marble Falls is an eye surgeon and owner of a private practice ophthalmology business. She is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Burnet Llano Lampasas County Medical Society, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and Marble Falls Education Foundation. Additionally, she is an oral board examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology and former volunteer with the United States Peace Corps. Green received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Trinity University and a Doctor of Medicine from the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Chris Putnam, Ph.D. of Spicewood is a licensed marriage and family therapist associate at HiveZen Family Therapy. He is a member of the Texas Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, National Alliance for Children’s Grief, Texas Funeral Directors Association, and Association for Death Education and Counseling. Putnam received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from Ottawa University, Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from National University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from Northcentral University.