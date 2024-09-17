NEW REPORT REVEALS PROMISING GLOBAL MOMENTUM TOWARD CAGE-FREE EGGS

Open Wing Alliance Logo Chicken

The Open Wing Alliance releases rankings of corporations with global cage-free egg commitments in Fair and Fowl: Global Companies Edition

The surge in companies moving swiftly toward 100% cage-free supply chains highlights that responsible sourcing is a shared value in today’s global market.” — Hannah Surowinski, the Open Wing Alliance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a leading global coalition of 95 animal protection organizations in over 70 countries, releases the inaugural Fair and Fowl: Global Companies Edition. This comprehensive report addresses the urgent need for corporate transparency in the fast-growing cage-free movement. It ranks global companies with cage-free egg commitments, highlighting the "early birds" leading the way in their transitions and the "bad eggs" refusing to disclose progress despite their public promises. Companies that publish progress reports build consumer trust and showcase their dedication to responsible sourcing, while those engaging in "greenhushing"—concealing their progress to avoid scrutiny—risk damaging their reputations and falling behind their competitors.

The report reflects the growing global momentum of the cage-free movement. To date, the OWA has secured over 2,645 cage-free commitments from corporations worldwide, with over 165 companies pledging to transition their entire global supply chains to cage-free systems. Most of these companies are actively reporting their progress or have already completed their transitions.

“The surge in companies moving swiftly toward 100% cage-free supply chains highlights that responsible sourcing is a shared value in today’s global market,” says Hannah Surowinski, Senior Associate Director of Global Corporate Relations at the Open Wing Alliance. “This report underscores the critical importance of corporate transparency and accountability. With rising consumer demand and global legislation against inhumane practices, companies that fail to eliminate cruel, outdated cages from their egg supply chains risk falling behind their competitors.”

Cage-Free Industry Leaders

Recognized for their significant progress toward 100% cage-free supply chains, these companies are lauded for their transparency and proactive efforts, particularly in challenging emerging markets like Asia:

Compass Group

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Unilever

Spur Corporation

Lagardère Travel Retail

Cage-Free Industry Laggards

Called out for their lack of progress and transparency—despite making cage-free commitments as early as 2016—these companies have failed to provide meaningful updates, raising concerns about their trustworthiness among consumers:

Millennium Hotels

Colombina

Wagamama

REWE Group

Lai Sun Dining

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Kėdainių konservų fabrikas

These are in addition to the dozens of companies who have fulfilled their global commitments -- in some cases ahead of their deadline. These cage-free trailblazers include Barilla, Danone, Dr. Oetker, Famous Brands, Marks & Spencer, JetBlue, and Dorchester Collection.

To view the full report, click here. For more information on the global cage-free movement and how you can take action, visit OpenWingAlliance.org.

Why Cage-Free Egg Systems?

Despite significant progress, over four billion hens worldwide still suffer in tiny, cramped cages that prevent them from stretching their wings or engaging in natural behaviors. These caged systems lead to stress, reproductive disease, and poor bone health in egg-laying hens. In response, several countries, including Austria, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, have banned cages entirely, with many others enacting laws that will soon take effect. In the U.S., eleven states—Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington—have banned battery cages for egg-laying hens.

About the Open Wing Alliance

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of 95 animal protection organizations in over 70 countries across six continents. The OWA is changing the way the world’s biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate farm animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

