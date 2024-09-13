Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Health Care Innovation Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Roberto Diaz, Rylan Douthett, Geoffrey Fraser, Dr. Amit Rastogi, and Thomas Sabatino to the Health Care Innovation Council.

Dr. Roberto Diaz

Dr. Diaz is a Radiation Oncologist and Breast Section Chief in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Moffitt Cancer Center. An Associate Professor at the University of South Florida, he currently serves as a member of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Radiological Society of North America, and the Latin American Association of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Diaz earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Manhattanville College and his master’s degree, doctorate degree, and Doctor of Medicine degree from New York University.

Rylan Douthett, DNP

Douthett is a Clinical Assistant Professor at Florida State University. He currently serves as a member of the National League for Nursing and received the DAISY Award for Outstanding Educator in Nursing from Florida State University. Douthett earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Central Florida and his doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Florida.

Geoffrey Fraser

Fraser is a Founding Partner of Clear Choice Health Care, Medical Equipment and Supplies of America, and Home Health Care of Florida, LLC. Active in his community, he is a member of the Florida Health Care Association and previously served as a member of the Space Coast Red Cross Board, the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, and the American College of Health Care Executives. Fraser earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health care administration from the University of North Florida.

Dr. Amit Rastogi

Dr. Rastogi is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Medical Center. Previously, he served as an Executive at Yale New Haven Health and Inova Health, with 15 years of clinical practice experience. He was named as one of Florida’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2024 by Florida Trend, a Finalist for Modern Healthcare Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022, and was recognized as one of the 50 Power Leaders in Healthcare by the South Florida Business Journal. Dr. Rastogi earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Farleigh Dickinson University, his master’s degree in health care management from Harvard University, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

Thomas Sabatino

Sabatino is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Rite Aid. Previously, he served as an Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Tenneco, Aetna, Hertz, Walgreens, and United Airlines. He is a member of the Humane Society of the United States Board of Directors and is Chair Emeritus of the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution Board of Directors. Sabatino earned his bachelor’s degree in government from Wesleyan University and his juris doctor from the University of Pennsylvania.

