Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,467 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County.

Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez
Lopez is a Senior Therapeutic Specialist in Psychiatry for DMS Pharmaceutical Group, Inc. He is the recipient of the 2015 Southeast Rising Star Award from Sunovio Pharmaceuticals. Lopez earned his bachelor’s degree in special education from Nova Southeastern University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida International University.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more