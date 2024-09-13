Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County. Eudaldo “Eddie” Lopez

Lopez is a Senior Therapeutic Specialist in Psychiatry for DMS Pharmaceutical Group, Inc. He is the recipient of the 2015 Southeast Rising Star Award from Sunovio Pharmaceuticals. Lopez earned his bachelor’s degree in special education from Nova Southeastern University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida International University. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.