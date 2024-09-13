Twanna Carter, PhD, PCC, Career Coach. Photo by Renee Wilhite

Unlock the Secrets to Work-Life Balance with Exclusive Live Interview

I am deserving of rest, relaxation, and self care. And I prioritize these activities for my well-being.” — Dr. Twanna Carter, from Melaninated Magic

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Twanna Carter, ICF PCC, executive career coach, and founder of Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC, is excited to announce an exclusive live interview event titled "Mastering Work-Life Balance - Strategies for Thriving in Career and Life" featuring the esteemed Shaniece M. Wise of Columbus, OH. This highly anticipated event will be streamed live on LinkedIn and Youtube on September 18th at 8:35 pm ET/7:35 pm CST.In this groundbreaking live session, Dr. Twanna will engage in a candid and insightful conversation with Shaniece M. Wise, exploring actionable strategies and expert insights on achieving the delicate balance between career success and personal fulfillment. The event promises to offer invaluable advice for professionals seeking to harmonize their work and personal lives while staying true to their values and passions.Event Highlights:>Achieve Career Success: Discover practical techniques for excelling in your professional life while maintaining personal integrity and satisfaction.>Find Personal Fulfillment: Learn how to align your career goals with your personal values to create a balanced and fulfilling life.>Overcome Challenges: Gain insights into overcoming common obstacles that disrupt work-life balance and strategies for navigating these challenges.>Integrate Faith and Career: Explore the role of spiritual beliefs in achieving a balanced and successful career.Dr. Twanna, a leading expert in career coaching, is dedicated to empowering Black women to reach their full potential while achieving a harmonious work-life balance. Shaniece M. Wise, a highly regarded Business Expansion Coach & Strategist, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will provide attendees with actionable strategies and inspiration.Details of the Live Event:Title: Mastering Work-Life Balance - Strategies for Thriving in Career and LifeDate: September 18, 2024Time: 8:35 pm ET/7:35 pm CSTPlatform: LinkedIn and YoutubeThis live event is a must-attend for anyone looking to enhance their career while maintaining a balanced and fulfilling personal life. Join us for this transformative conversation and take the first step toward achieving the work-life balance you’ve been striving for.About Dr. Twanna Carter, PhD, ICF PCCDr. Twanna Carter is a highly sought-after executive career coach, NGH certified hypnotherapist, and certified resilience coach based in Bowie, MD. With over 20 years of experience, she specializes in helping stressed, busy professional Black women find happiness and fulfillment in their careers. Dr. Twanna is also the author of the affirmations journal, Melaninated Magic: 180 Affirmations to Nurture Your Soul and Unleash Your Black Girl Joy, where she shares empowering affirmations and strategies for personal growth and resilience.

