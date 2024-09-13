New Mercer Commons Shines After Recent Renovations, Enhancing the Lives of Residents

Columbine Health Systems New Mercer Commons Assisted Living recently underwent significant renovations, refreshing the space with new updates that reflect the evolving needs of its residents while maintaining its warm, welcoming atmosphere. One of the most exciting aspects of the renovation is the revitalization of common areas that play an essential role in daily life at New Mercer Commons.

The upgrades give residents new spaces to enjoy and make it easier to connect with one another.” — Makayla Kraemer, Admissions Director

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 30 years, New Mercer Commons Assisted Living has served as a welcoming home for nearly 90 residents, creating a community centered on care and connection. Part of the Columbine Health Systems, the facility recently underwent significant renovations, refreshing the space with new updates that reflect the evolving needs of its residents while maintaining its warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Makayla Kraemer, the Admissions Director at New Mercer Commons, is excited about the changes. “Our building has been around for 30 years, and we continue to grow and meet our residents’ needs,” she says. The renovation, which included new flooring, carpeting, appliances, an updated employee breakroom, and enhanced outdoor spaces, was designed to improve the quality of life for residents, staff, and visitors alike.

Kraemer adds that these renovations help residents feel proud of their home. "It's important for our residents to live in an environment where they can explore new hobbies and meet new people," she explains. "The upgrades give them new spaces to enjoy and make it easier to connect with one another."

One of the most exciting aspects of the renovation is the revitalization of common areas that play an essential role in daily life at New Mercer Commons. Residents now enjoy updated furniture on the outdoor patios, where they can spend time in the fresh air, relax, or socialize with neighbors and family members. The new theater area, complete with comfortable seating, creates a space for entertainment and group activities, bringing residents together for movie nights and performances.

However, one of the most beloved updates is the renovated library and media room. "Personally, my favorite part of the renovation is our updated library/media room," says Kraemer. "It’s a well-loved space where anyone can go to pick up a book, participate in Wii Bowling, or work on art projects. I love walking by and seeing our residents having a great time interacting with their peers and doing what they love."

The library/media room is a hub of activity at New Mercer Commons, offering residents a place to relax, engage in creative activities, and build community connections. Whether enjoying a quiet moment with a favorite book or engaging in a friendly Wii Bowling competition, this newly renovated space has become a cherished part of the community.

For Kraemer, the renovations are about more than just refreshing the building. They're about creating an environment where residents feel connected, valued, and supported in their daily lives. “These updates allow our residents to feel proud of their home, with plenty of opportunities to explore new hobbies and meet new people,” she explains. Whether through group activities, outdoor gatherings, or simply spending time in the new common areas, the renovations foster a sense of belonging among the residents.

As Admissions Director, Kraemer has a firsthand understanding of how these updates impact the daily lives of residents. “We have close to 90 residents living here,” she says. “Each person has their own unique needs and interests, and it’s our goal to make sure everyone feels comfortable and engaged.” The renovations, she notes, help New Mercer Commons continue to provide a supportive and vibrant community that meets those diverse needs.

Kraemer's role as Admissions Director allows her to guide potential residents and their families through the process of finding the right care. Her daily responsibilities include giving tours, completing assessments, and helping families determine the appropriate level of care for their loved ones. She also ensures that residents receive the support they need, whether they’re staying at New Mercer Commons or transitioning to rehabilitation or hospital care.

"The best part of my job," Kraemer says, "is being able to help families and residents by promoting the Columbine legacy that I truly believe in. Watching husbands and wives recreate the bond they had in their relationship or seeing a resident make new friends and rediscover old hobbies brings a higher purpose to my work and makes me excited to come to work each day."

To celebrate the renovations, New Mercer Commons will be hosting an open house on Friday, September 20th, at 2 PM. This event is an opportunity for the public to explore the newly remodeled facility, learn more about assisted living and memory care services, and celebrate the 30th anniversary of New Mercer Commons. Visitors will be able to tour the updated spaces, meet staff and residents, and enjoy sweet treats in honor of the occasion.

“The open house will showcase our newly renovated New Mercer Commons Assisted Living,” says Kraemer. “It’s a great opportunity for people to come in, see the changes firsthand, and learn more about what we offer.” The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the facility and the services provided at New Mercer Commons, whether they are considering assisted living for themselves or a loved one.

While the renovations have certainly breathed new life into the building, Kraemer emphasizes that they also reflect a commitment to continuous improvement at New Mercer Commons. "Our building has been around for 30 years, and we are still able to grow and meet the needs of the residents who call New Mercer Commons their home," she says. The updates not only enhance the physical space but also ensure that the facility can continue to offer high-quality care and services for years to come.

As Columbine Health Systems continues to evolve, the focus remains on creating an environment where residents can thrive—physically, mentally, and socially. The renovations are just one example of how New Mercer Commons is adapting to meet the changing needs of its community while maintaining the warmth and care that have defined it for the past three decades.

If you’d like to see the beautiful renovations for yourself, New Mercer Commons invites you to the open house on September 20th. The event begins at 2 PM and will take place at 900 Centre Avenue in Fort Collins. It’s an excellent opportunity to explore the updated facility and learn more about assisted living and memory care.

