S. 1624, Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0

S. 1624 would reauthorize the Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program, which is administered by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The bill would authorize the appropriation of specific amounts through 2033 totaling $190 million to fund the program. Over the 2018-2023 period, NIH allocated $80 million for the program. The bill also would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to report to the Congress on the initiatives receiving funding and on any advancements in research made as a result. Based on historical spending patterns for this and similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1624 would cost $78 million over the 2024-2029 period and $178 million over the 2024-2034 period, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.