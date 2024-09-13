More affordable homes open in New Denver

CANADA, September 13 - Families and seniors in New Denver have access to 10 new affordable rental homes with the opening of the Osprey Residence.

“People and families across B.C. are facing housing pressures, whether they live in a large urban area or a smaller community,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing. “That’s why we are taking action to significantly boost housing supply across the province, so people can find homes no matter where they live. The opening of the Osprey Residence is just the latest example in our work to provide safe, affordable and accessible homes to all British Columbians.”

The two-storey building at 602 Slocan Ave. provides a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including four fully accessible homes, to meet the diverse needs of the community. The Osprey Residence has two green spaces to foster a sense of community among residents and is well connected to nearby services and amenities.

“Through the National Housing Strategy, we are investing in affordable housing across the country, including right here in New Denver,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources – on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “I am pleased that we supported these 10 new homes which mark a new chapter for those who will live in them. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and we are committed to making that a reality for all Canadians.”

The project is a result of a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Columbia Basin Trust, the Village of New Denver and the New Denver and Area Housing Society (NDHAS).

“We are so very happy that we were able to build this housing complex for our community with the help of all our partners,” said Jan McMurray, president, New Denver and Area Housing Society. “Thank you to all our funders and local donors, and a huge shoutout to our development partner New Commons Development and the Slocan Valley Housing Society. The project greatly benefited from their experience and expertise.”

NDAHS was the original non-profit partner for the project and is in the process of transferring ownership and operations to the Slocan Valley Housing Society.

“These 10 new homes are part of our work to make sure people have access to quality, affordable homes in communities like New Denver and other rural areas across the province,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “I am very grateful to the village, the federal government, Columbia Basin Trust and the New Denver and Area Housing Society for working with us to build a healthier, stronger community.”

Rents depend on unit size and tenant income. The Osprey provides deep-subsidy units, units with rent geared to income for people with low or moderate incomes, and affordable market units for people with moderate incomes.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,000 homes in the Kootenay region.

Quotes:

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“Increasing and maintaining affordable housing in the basin is critical. We’re thrilled to join this project by supporting capital expenses and the installation of solar panels and high-speed fibre internet. This project exemplifies collaboration, benefiting families, single parents and seniors.”

Leonard Casley, mayor, Village of New Denver –

“The Village of New Denver is pleased with the opening of the Osprey, which provides a much-needed 10-unit building. The Osprey is aesthetically pleasing, complete with beautiful landscaping and ample parking. I would like to thank BC Housing for working with us through a few challenges the village had to overcome and we look forward to working with them as we move forward with other adventures to create much more needed housing in our area.”

