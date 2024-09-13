City’s Early College Program Celebrates Fourth Cohort of High Schoolers Incentivized to Earn College Credit

The Summer Learn and Earn (SLE) program, led by the Office of Workforce Development, provides a transformative opportunity for Boston’s rising high school juniors and seniors. Created in 2020, this innovative program incentivizes teens to take college-level courses. According to a recent report from the Rennie Center on the growth of Early College in MA: “students in Early College programs also gain confidence, habits, and skills needed for sustained post-secondary and life success.” Edmunds et al, 2017 Importantly, students who enroll in SLE do not have to choose between a summer job and a learning opportunity because they receive a stipend.

This summer, 120 motivated young people participated in the program. The students earned a stipend of $250 a week for seven weeks, with a bonus of an extra $250 for those with perfect attendance, and 3-4 college credits at one of three partner colleges: Roxbury Community College, Franklin Cummings Tech, and Emmanuel College. Students choose from six college courses, Introduction to Business (two sections), Introduction to Marketing, Web Design, Professional Communications, and Crime and Justice.

SLE is more than just an educational opportunity: it is a stepping stone for Boston's youth to explore their potential, gain invaluable experience and contacts, and prepare for the world ahead. The program has a comprehensive curriculum designed to ensure that students begin preparing for both college and their future careers. Going beyond classroom learning, the curriculum includes:

Academic Coaching : Each college course is paired with an Academic Coach who supports student learning and advocates for their needs throughout the seven-week program. This personalized guidance helps students to navigate their academic challenges and thrive in their studies.

College Readiness : The students engaged in various college readiness and planning activities that exposed them to life at a higher education institution, including campus tours, financial aid information sessions, and an overview of the college selection and application process.

Career Readiness : Students also received career-focused training to prepare them for the workforce, including resume writing workshops, and helped them identify their strengths and career aspirations.

This holistic approach ensures that students are not only academically prepared but also equipped with the tools and confidence to succeed beyond high school.

The program concluded on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, with a celebration ceremony at Emmanuel College’s Wilkens Science Center. Students from each class presented to their peers on what they had learned over the summer and were awarded certificates of completion to commemorate their successfully earning college credits. As we reflect on the program’s success this summer, we are excited to see how these young minds will shape their paths in the years to come.

Rising juniors or seniors in Boston should consider the Summer Learn and Earn program for an enriching experience next year. For updates, visit boston.gov/learn-earn.