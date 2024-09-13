Ani Nalbandian Makes The List of California’s Top 10 Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s legal landscape requires practicing lawyers to bring a moral edge to their career motives. The competitive Golden State field of law is statistically proven to produce leaders who go on to serve specialized communities as government representatives. In California, Ani Nalbandian is recognized as one of the state’s top-ten ranking personal injury attorneys under the age of forty. Awarded by The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, Ani is considered as a “highly-qualified Personal Injury attorney providing the public with quality representation.”

Ani Nalbandian is a personal injury lawyer serving the Glendale district of LA County, though her license permits her to practice law throughout the state. She works within a specialized focus of law, primarily assisting clients with recovering compensation from unlawful cases of injury inflictions. Mrs. Nalbandian’s legal portfolio spans across legal disciplines, including the resolution of auto accidents, premises liability, and workplace injuries. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of West Los Angeles.

Awarded the title of ‘Elite Lawyer’ before council, Ani’s work in the field of contract law is underpinned by policy dissection. The California attorney has provided legal counsel to Sephora, Walmart, Revolve, HUDA Beauty, and NARS. Mrs. Nalbandian has also represented skin health brand, Caudalie in legal matters of business.

As a mentor to aspiring law students, Ani Nalbandian is currently developing a program for widespread education in the field of law through non-profit alliances. “I have two young sons, so I see the rising generation with the same lenses that I view my sons’ journey in,” said Ani. “Young adults should know that the field of law can be for them if they know how to adapt their unique skills to legal methodology. I love to teach that to young learners. I love being there for LA County in this way.”

