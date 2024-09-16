CapTech Earns “Best Firm to Work For” Award for Eleventh Time

We are honored to be ranked for more than a decade. This recognition showcases CapTech’s deep and consistent commitment to fostering an engaging and professionally fulfilling work culture.” — Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, announced that it has received Consulting Magazine’s Best Large Firms to Work For award for 2024.

This is the eleventh time CapTech has appeared on Consulting Magazine’s rankings, which identify the profession’s best firms to work for through a specially curated survey that ranks consultants’ satisfaction in work/life balance, client engagement, career development, leadership, and culture. With 85 firms considered, and 3,800 surveys completed, reviewed, and evaluated, CapTech is honored to place among the top 16 large firms.

“We are honored to be ranked as a Best Firm to Work For for more than a decade. This recognition showcases CapTech’s deep and consistent commitment to fostering an engaging and professionally fulfilling work culture,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

