LSI Welcomes Patrick Crane - Operational Intelligence Commercial Leader

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Patrick Crane as Operational Intelligence Commercial Leader. In this role, Patrick will be responsible for driving the growth of LSI's Operational Intelligence business by developing and nurturing long-term client relationships across the company's target industries.Patrick started his career as an electrical engineer, gaining automation and controls experience with Fortune 500 manufacturing companies before migrating to a commercial role. He brings over 20 years of enterprise software sales and a wealth of knowledge to LSI’s team. Before joining LSI, he spent time with GrayMatter, where he successfully drove the growth of digital transformation solutions for industrial clients. Patrick has a proven track record of helping many organizations leverage technologies to help accelerate operational efficiency, improve security, and optimize performance.“LSI has such a great customer base and a rich history of adding value in so many ways,” says Patrick. “As their clients look to do more with the data generated from their controls, automation, and integration projects to improve supply chain efficiencies and reliability, LSI is poised to deliver even greater value going forward.”“We are excited to welcome Patrick to LSI,” says Nick Riggio, LSI’s President. “His extensive experience in digital transformation and the value he places on building strong client relationships align philosophically with LSI’s culture and will be key for our continued growth. We look forward to his leadership in advancing our Operational Intelligence business.”Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.For more information, please contact:Logical Systems, Inc.877-735-6905

