Sadie Gustafson-Zook Releases Haunting New Single “Autumn’s Fragrance”

Autumn is my favorite season because it embodies the coexistence of contradictions...there is always more than one way to tell a story.”
— Sadie Gustafson-Zook

GOSHEN, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Where I Wanna Be, Sadie Gustafson-Zook unveils her haunting new single, “Autumn’s Fragrance,” now available on all major streaming platforms.

This evocative track, recorded at Brooklyn’s Conveyor Recording Studio, captures the delicate balance of beauty and melancholy that defines the autumn season.

“Autumn’s Fragrance” serves as the lead single from her forthcoming EP, What I Pushed Below, set for release on Nov. 13. The EP, produced and recorded by Alec Spiegelman—who also produced Gustafson-Zook’s 2022 album Sin of Certainty—promises to highlight her lyrical depth and musical sophistication.

“Autumn is my favorite season because it embodies the coexistence of contradictions,” Gustafson-Zook said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the song. “The fall leaves can be both beautiful and a sign of death. Autumn reminds us that while our narratives are inherently skewed towards the story we want to project, there is always more than one way to tell a story."

The single features Gustafson-Zook’s distinctive finger-picked guitar alongside sweeping, romantic-era cello by Emily Hope-Price (Pearl and the Beard), drawing comparisons to the harmonic richness of artists like Laura Marling and Nick Drake.

This release follows her May 2024 album, Where I Wanna Be, a live-to-tape project celebrated for its warmth and authenticity. “Autumn’s Fragrance” continues to build on Gustafson-Zook’s reputation for delivering deeply personal and resonant music.

Gustafson-Zook has been featured in Parade Magazine, The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression, and Songwriting Magazine. She has also earned prestigious accolades, including victories at The Acorn Theatre’s songwriting contest (2024) in Three Oaks, MI, Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Competition (2022) in Kerrville, TX, the Newsong+LEAF Songwriting Contest (2022) in Black Mountain, NC, as well as a second-place finish at the Rocky Mountain Folks Fest’s Songwriter Showcase (2022) in Lyons, CO.

“Sadie Gustafson-Zook is a songwriter with that enviable knack of being able to take a very specific moment in her life and somehow imbue it with universality and a common thread. Listening to her songs, you find yourself thinking about your own existence as you learn about hers.” - Songwriting Magazine

For more information about Sadie Gustafson-Zook, her music, and upcoming releases, please visit SadieGustafsonZook.com or follow her on social media.

About Sadie Gustafson-Zook
Sadie Gustafson-Zook is a versatile singer, intricate guitar player, and contagious songwriter. Her pure voice and hummable melodies balance with witty lyrics to create charmingly honest and relatable music. Indiana-grown and Boston-nurtured, Sadie has brought her lovable stories and songs to audiences across the country. In 2022 alone Sadie’s songwriting has received wide recognition, winning her the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition, the Newsong + LEAF Songwriting Contest, and placing as a finalist in the Rocky Mountain Folks Fest Songwriter Showcase. Sadie’s music has been featured on Folk Alley and the Basic Folk podcast.

On her 2022 album “Sin of Certainty,” Sadie explores the process of questioning all that she had taken for granted, through finding a new community in the roots scene of Boston, studying jazz, and coming out as queer.

Sadie Gustafson-Zook
Sadie Gustafson-Zook
sadiebgz@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sadie Gustafson-Zook Releases Haunting New Single “Autumn’s Fragrance”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sadie Gustafson-Zook
Sadie Gustafson-Zook sadiebgz@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Sadie Gustafson-Zook Releases Haunting New Single “Autumn’s Fragrance”
Michael Zuzek Unveils New Single “Graystone” — A Sonic Homage to Pop-Rock’s Golden Era
MTS Management Group Celebrates Stellar Nominations for the 2024 HIMA and Prayze Factor Awards
View All Stories From This Author