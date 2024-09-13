Sadie Gustafson-Zook Releases Haunting New Single “Autumn’s Fragrance”

Autumn is my favorite season because it embodies the coexistence of contradictions...there is always more than one way to tell a story.” — Sadie Gustafson-Zook

GOSHEN, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Where I Wanna Be, Sadie Gustafson-Zook unveils her haunting new single, “Autumn’s Fragrance,” now available on all major streaming platforms.

This evocative track, recorded at Brooklyn’s Conveyor Recording Studio, captures the delicate balance of beauty and melancholy that defines the autumn season.

“Autumn’s Fragrance” serves as the lead single from her forthcoming EP, What I Pushed Below, set for release on Nov. 13. The EP, produced and recorded by Alec Spiegelman—who also produced Gustafson-Zook’s 2022 album Sin of Certainty—promises to highlight her lyrical depth and musical sophistication.

“Autumn is my favorite season because it embodies the coexistence of contradictions,” Gustafson-Zook said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the song. “The fall leaves can be both beautiful and a sign of death. Autumn reminds us that while our narratives are inherently skewed towards the story we want to project, there is always more than one way to tell a story."

The single features Gustafson-Zook’s distinctive finger-picked guitar alongside sweeping, romantic-era cello by Emily Hope-Price (Pearl and the Beard), drawing comparisons to the harmonic richness of artists like Laura Marling and Nick Drake.

This release follows her May 2024 album, Where I Wanna Be, a live-to-tape project celebrated for its warmth and authenticity. “Autumn’s Fragrance” continues to build on Gustafson-Zook’s reputation for delivering deeply personal and resonant music.

Gustafson-Zook has been featured in Parade Magazine, The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression, and Songwriting Magazine. She has also earned prestigious accolades, including victories at The Acorn Theatre’s songwriting contest (2024) in Three Oaks, MI, Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Competition (2022) in Kerrville, TX, the Newsong+LEAF Songwriting Contest (2022) in Black Mountain, NC, as well as a second-place finish at the Rocky Mountain Folks Fest’s Songwriter Showcase (2022) in Lyons, CO.

“Sadie Gustafson-Zook is a songwriter with that enviable knack of being able to take a very specific moment in her life and somehow imbue it with universality and a common thread. Listening to her songs, you find yourself thinking about your own existence as you learn about hers.” - Songwriting Magazine

For more information about Sadie Gustafson-Zook, her music, and upcoming releases, please visit SadieGustafsonZook.com or follow her on social media.

About Sadie Gustafson-Zook

Sadie Gustafson-Zook is a versatile singer, intricate guitar player, and contagious songwriter. Her pure voice and hummable melodies balance with witty lyrics to create charmingly honest and relatable music. Indiana-grown and Boston-nurtured, Sadie has brought her lovable stories and songs to audiences across the country. In 2022 alone Sadie’s songwriting has received wide recognition, winning her the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition, the Newsong + LEAF Songwriting Contest, and placing as a finalist in the Rocky Mountain Folks Fest Songwriter Showcase. Sadie’s music has been featured on Folk Alley and the Basic Folk podcast.

On her 2022 album “Sin of Certainty,” Sadie explores the process of questioning all that she had taken for granted, through finding a new community in the roots scene of Boston, studying jazz, and coming out as queer.

