ODIHR opens election observation mission in Moldova

CHIŞINĂU, 13 September 2024 - The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) opened today an observation mission for the 20 October presidential election and constitutional referendum in Moldova, following an invitation from the national authorities.

The mission is led by Urszula Gacek and consists of a core team of 11 experts based in Chişinău. ODIHR has requested a secondment of 26 long-term observers by the OSCE participating States, who will be deployed in teams of two throughout the country from 20 September. ODIHR also plans to request 200 short-term observers to arrive several days before election day.

The mission will assess the conduct of the election and referendum for their compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will closely monitor all aspects of the electoral process such as the conduct of the campaign including on social networks, the work of the election administration at all levels, election-related legislation and its implementation, respect for fundamental freedoms, media coverage and election dispute resolution. Observers will also assess the implementation of the previous ODIHR election recommendations.

Meetings with representatives of state authorities and political parties, civil society, the media and the international community form an integral part of the observation.

On election day, the ODIHR mission will join efforts with delegations from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament to observe the opening of polling stations, voting, the counting of votes and the tabulation of results. In case of a second round of the presidential election, the mission calendar may be extended.

An interim report will be published some two weeks before the elections to update the public and media. The day after the election, the mission’s preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report assessing the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some months after the end of the election process.

The ODIHR Election Observation Mission and the OSCE Mission to Moldova operate independently under separate mandates.

For further information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Sanita Jemberga, Media Analyst for Election Observation Mission: sanita.jemberga@odihr-moldova.org or +373 69 874 863