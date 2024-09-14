Digital transition and the risks and opportunities for economic and environmental prosperity focus of 2024 OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum

VIENNA/PRAGUE, 13 September 2024 – The 2024 OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum (EEF) in Prague focused on addressing risks and harnessing technological advancements in the context of climate and digitalization challenges.

The annual event, co-organized by the 2024 Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, provided a platform for in-depth discussion and exchange on environmental and economic issues, which constitute the OSCE’s second dimension of security.

“We are grateful to the Czech government and to Minister Jan Lipavský for providing the OSCE with such a fitting platform to address the pressing economic and environmental challenges of our time,” said Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of Malta’s Foreign Ministry, speaking on behalf of the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister Ian Borg. “These challenges can only be addressed through trust, dialogue, and co-operation, principles that are increasingly undermined by conflict and instability, as demonstrated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. As Chair of the OSCE, Malta remains steadfast in ensuring that the Organization continues to engage fully, working to strengthen unity and build lasting peace to ensure security for all, across Europe and beyond."

The event was co-hosted by the Czech Republic, represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský. During his welcoming remarks at the EEF, Foreign Minister Lipavský underscored how “Thanks to its geographic scale and with its comprehensive concept of security, the OSCE is in a unique position to address many economic and environmental challenges we are facing today”.

The two-day Forum convened high-level representatives and senior officials responsible for shaping international economic and environmental policy within the OSCE region, as well as representatives of international organizations, academia, business, and civil society. Discussions covered a broad range of topics related to economic and environmental stability in light of rapid digitalization. These included related security risks, policies to guide the use of artificial intelligence, the promotion of technological innovation to reduce the risks of natural and human-made disasters, and the enhancement of transparency and accountability in just energy transitions.

The EEF is the main and highest-level OSCE event that covers the environmental and economic dimensions of the OSCE, and promotes political dialogue on economic and environmental issues linked to security. Consisting of two preparatory meetings and the concluding meeting, the Forum is held annually in September in Prague.

For more information about this year’s event, click here. For more information about the EEF, click here.