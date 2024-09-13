Deputy Minister Peace Mabe: Remarks at Memorial Service of Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya

Program Director,

It is with profound sense of loss that we once again gather to pay tribute to one of our own, allow me to take this moment and express the department's heartfelt condolences to the Ngwenya family and friends of this sensational Kwaito legend, Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya.

When we learned of the passing of this legendary Kwaito sensation ‘Mapaputsi’, memories came flooding back of the history of this groundbreaking genre called kwaito.

Kwaito is a music genre that emerged in the early 1990sThe word kwaito comes from the Afrikaans word kwaai, which means “angry,” but is also slang for “great”. Kwaito quickly became popular with young people in the townships as a way to artistically express their disdain for the then apartheid state.

Mapaputsi is one of the pioneers of this protest movement called Kwaito.

The late Mapaputsi played a pivotal role in the Kwaito music revolution in our country and remained instrumental in shaping this music by making sure that it has an impact.

I thought about the role he played in shaping the Kwaito genre’s landscape whilst equally so making an impact on our way of live. It will be amiss of me not to acknowledge Sandile’s pioneering music, especially his best-known 2001 album Izinja.

Izinja was one of those kwaito songs with so much character as it had a powerful baseline and strong lyrics alongside the late “Nkalakatha” by Mandoza and TKZEE “Mambotji”, to name a few.

I know by so doing, I am somehow revealing my age cause back then, when DJs played Kwaito hits, especially that trio back-to-back, the house would be on fire hence Sandile will forever remain in our minds as a renowned South African Kwaito artist.

His contribution to the creative industry especially Kwaito will never go unnoticed as his album became a Kwaito anthem. Izinja, released back in 2001, its title track resonated deeply with audiences leading to him earning multiple awards therefore solidifying his place in the Kwaito scene.

Mapaputsi music and Kwaito in general especially back then, was synonymous with authenticity, storytelling and reflection of township life. The lyrics of most kwaito songs addressed social issues and our daily experience making this Genre relatable and impactful.

Not taking anything from the current crop of music, Kwaito played a significant role in influencing our culture. Mapaputsi and his peers within the kwaito music industry, brought a unique style and energy by blending both traditional South African sounds with contemporary influences.

Mapaputsi’s work didn’t go unnoticed as he was indeed recognized through numerous accolades such as Best Kwaito Artist, Best Kwaito Song at the Metro FM Awards, Best Kwaito Song and Best Music Video at the SA Music Awards.

Due to his popularity and contribution to Kwaito music, he also collaborated and performed alongside several notable Kwaito groups and artists during his career including the likes of TKZee, Chiskop, Zola 7, Trompies and many others, and these collaborations and performances helped shape the Kwaito music landscape and contributed to the genre’s widespread popularity.

In closing Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya contributions to Kwaito music will never be forgotten as he has left an indomitable legacy, influenced many artists, and continues to inspire others.

As one of the Principals of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture alongside Minister Gayton Mckenzie we will spare no effort to preserve Kwaito music inclusive of the legacy of Mapaputsi.

Kwaito has played a tremendous role in shaping our Freedom and Democracy especially as we continue to celebrate our 30 years, legends like Mapaputsi and many others within the creative sector need to be celebrated especially considering their contribution.

To the family of Sandile Ngwenya,

“Words of comfort will never be sufficient as no number of messages will take the pain away however, Trust in the LORD as he will bring you strength.

Let me take this opportunity and once more extend my deepest sympathy to you and equally thank you for giving Sandile to the Nation so that we can all enjoy his contribution.

Mapaputsi’s influence to Kwaito music and his dedication to this craft will always be remembered and cherished by all.

I Thank you!

