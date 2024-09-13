Maria Malmer Stenergard visits Helsinki for meeting with Finnish counterpart

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is in Helsinki on 13 September to meet with Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. The agenda includes discussions on regional cooperation, NATO and support to Ukraine. The visit to Helsinki is Ms Malmer Stenergard’s first in her capacity as Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“It is traditional for a new Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs to travel to Helsinki for their first bilateral visit. This is an expression of the broad and deep cooperation between our countries. Finland is our closest partner and I look forward to meeting foreign minister Elina Valtonen and discussing topics such as how best to jointly handle the situation in our neighbourhood and continued support to Ukraine,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

During her visit to Helsinki, Ms Malmer Stenergard will have a working lunch with her Finnish counterpart and a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The two foreign ministers will also hold a joint press conference.