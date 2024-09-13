Creatio and Plennix Unite to Advance Digital Transformation Across the Middle East and Africa

The partnership aims to deliver no-code solutions to enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and drive digital transformation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Plennix , a leading technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and business process automation.Founded by a team of experienced software experts, Plennix has grown to be a digital transformation leader in the Middle East and Africa Regions. Over the past decade, the company’s extensive experience has positioned Plennix as a leading market player in IT business solutions and business automation.“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Creatio, a key step in advancing our digital transformation strategy. By leveraging Creatio’s no-code platform alongside our industry expertise, we’re set to deliver even more efficient and adaptable solutions to our clients.” – Samer Hobeika, CEO of Plennix.Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio’s composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the reusability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting a significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by assembling applications with available blocks and components."We are excited to partner with Plennix to bring our no-code platform to new markets across the Middle East and Africa. By combining our no-code technology with Plennix’s extensive regional expertise, we’re empowering businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey, optimize operations, and improve customer experiences," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About PlennixPlennix is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and business process automation. Committed to delivering customized and scalable solutions, Plennix helps businesses streamline their operations, drive innovation, and achieve their strategic goals.For more information, please visit www.plennix.com About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

