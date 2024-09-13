RBC GranFondo Goes International With GrandFondo Riviera Nayarit 2025

Nayarit's Multi Terrain will host GranFondo Riviera Nayarit GranFondo Riviera Nayarit will take riders across a coastal course of the world-renowned Riviera Nayarit.

GranFondo Riviera Nayarit event will take place on April 5, 2025, with a route that will take riders across a coastal course of world-renowned Riviera Nayarit.

NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBC GranFondo Goes International With GrandFondo Riviera Nayarit 2025The Ministry of Tourism of the State of Nayarit announced this week that the team behind North America’s largest cycling event, GranFondo Whistler, will bring the journey to Nayarit, the “Jewel of Mexico,” next year with the GranFondo Riviera Nayarit. With the Whistler event being voted cycling’s best “gran fondo” (or long-distance bike race) in North America, this destination event will take place on April 5, 2025, with a route that will take riders across a coastal course of the world-renowned Riviera Nayarit.According to organizers, as North America’s premier cycling event, the GranFondo Whistler is an international competition that celebrates the passion for cycling and the beauty of its host destination. With challenging courses and breathtaking scenery, it has become a favorite among cyclists and fans from around the world. Marking the first time the event has been held outside of Canada, the 2025 GranFondo Riviera Nayarit will connect two of the most iconic cycling destinations in the world.The 2025 GranFondo Riviera Nayarit will include some of the most impressive destinations in the Riviera Nayarit. Cyclists will be able to enjoy a route that crosses Punta de Mita, known for its virgin beaches and exclusive atmosphere; La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, a coastal town with a vibrant marina; Sayulita, a destination famous for its bohemian atmosphere and waves ideal for surfing, and Bahía de Banderas, the largest bay in the Mexican Pacific, with spectacular landscapes and rich biodiversity. Visitors are also encouraged to take advantage of the destination's touring offerings, such as yachting or sailing to the Marietas Islands, golf or scuba diving in Punta Mita, skydiving, Mexican cuisine and tacos tours in the “Magical Town” of Sayulita and watersports activities on the Bahía de Banderas.At this year’s GranFondo Whistler, held on Sept. 7, Mexican cyclist Nicolás García, originally from Mexico City, was crowned champion in an exciting and highly contested competition. This achievement highlights the growing importance of the Whistler event—first held after the 2010 Winter Olympics in nearby Vancouver, British Columbia—in the international cycling calendar and raises expectations for the 2025 edition in the Riviera Nayarit. With participants from all corners of the world, especially Canada, the event offers a unique opportunity to connect with other cycling enthusiasts, share experiences and enjoy friendly competition in an international setting.Participants in the GranFondo Riviera Nayarit and their families will have the opportunity to relax and explore Mexico’s rich culture and gastronomy, with special events and activities scheduled in the Riviera Nayarit after the race. The event will highlight the hospitality, infrastructure, connectivity, culture and history of the Riviera Nayarit, offering an immersive experience that highlights the richness and diversity of the region. In addition, this project seeks to promote sports and physical activity as a lifestyle, as well as boost tourism in Nayarit and its destinations, generating long-term economic and social benefits.Nayarit is one of Mexico’s premier outdoor sports destinations. In the past 12 months, the state has hosted the Islas Marías Half-Marathon; the Riviera Nayarit 21K runners’ event, with 5K, 10K and half-marathon races; the Nayarit from the Sky extreme skydiving competition; the Fly Nayarit paragliding event; and the Surf Nayarit surfing event. All showcase the diversity of Nayarit as a world sports tourism force to be reckoned with, and an expected 1 million people traveled to the state for these events. Riviera Nayarit also hosted the 15th edition of the Aeroméxico Golf Tournament with Lorena Ochoa, a fundraiser for the education of low-income children. Golf lovers traveled from all over Mexico, the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America were expected to attend. Register at: https://www.rbcgranfondo.com/riviera-nayarit/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/granfondowhistlernayarit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.