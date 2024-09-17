Submit Release
The European interviews Steve Durbin, Chief Executive of Information Security Forum

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time of economic challenges, unstable geo-politics, compromised data, disinformation, AI, supply chain disruption, and a disillusioned workforce, how can businesses create growth and keep risk at acceptable levels?

Steve Durbin is Chief Executive of Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent organisation that is driven by its Members – ranging from Fortune 500 and Forbes 2000 listed corporations, to public-sector bodies and government departments.

Our business-driven solutions provide organisations with the guidance, tools and methodologies needed to tackle the wide-ranging governance, risk and compliance challenges impacting businesses around the world today.

www.securityforum.org


The interview is available to view here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5fQLneDvPk


and on The European’s website here:
https://the-european.eu/story-36139/interview-with-steve-durbin-chief-executive-of-information-security-forum.html


About The European:
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

