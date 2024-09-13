Minnesota DNR to partially draw down Lake Bronson (published September 13, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will partially draw down the water level of Lake Bronson, in Kittson County, Minnesota, beginning the week of Sept. 16.

The partial drawdown, which will reduce the lake level by 4 feet, is necessary to allow DNR engineers to inspect the Lake Bronson Dam and ensure it is functional in the event of increased fall precipitation. This inspection follows observations of the spillway gates during late summer that indicated temporary safety measures may be needed to ensure the ability to continue to operate the gates safely.

This partial drawdown will also serve as the first stage of a near total drawdown of Lake Bronson that is required as part of the dam replacement project that will commence soon. This project is expected to begin later this fall, with final completion by July 2027.

Access to the lake will be prohibited during the partial and full drawdown, to ensure public safety and protect sensitive resources in the project area. While Lake Bronson State Park will remain open during the construction, some facilities and amenities within the park will be closed.

A public information meeting about the dam replacement project will be held from

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Lake Bronson State Park Visitor Center, 3793 230th St., Lake Bronson, MN 56734. The meeting will provide details about the project and an opportunity for participants to ask questions about the project’s timeline and park operations. The vehicle permit requirement will be waived during the meeting.

The Lake Bronson Dam, located in Lake Bronson State Park, was built in 1936 and is listed in poor condition. Plans to replace the dam have been in progress for more than 10 years, and the majority of the funding needed for the project was secured in the 2020 and 2023 bonding bills.

For more information on the project, visit the webpage for the Lake Bronson Dam replacement project.