How AMD, Arm, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm help developers build AI solutions

MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SlashData publishes an industry report, “ How Silicon vendors help developers build AI solutions ”, to share an overview of the AI development resources offered by five semiconductor companies: AMD, Arm, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.The report explores the various SDKs, tools, educational resources, community efforts, and technical support each vendor offers, highlighting their strengths and unique value propositions.As Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to permeate every aspect of our lives, the demand for robust AI development tools and resources continues to rise. To meet this demand, several semiconductor product vendors have created their own AI stacks, providing developers with the necessary tools and resources to build, train, and deploy AI models.The industry report is freely available to everyone and can be accessed in the SlashData Research Space This report comes from SlashData’s new service: Competitive Market Research . This new service powers strategic decision-making by unlocking insights from information that is already publicly available through SlashData’s competitive and B2B market research.This includes:- Analysis of competitive offerings- Go-To-Market strategy and strategy fine-tuning- Sales enablement- Market landscape overview and key players- Data to support or generate strategic hypothesesCompetitive Market Research can also work in parallel with the second new service introduced: Qualitative research. Qualitative research allows us to explore complex topics that can’t be easily quantified and read between the lines on the market’s burning questions.Those interested in understanding more about SlashData Research or their industry landscape can get in touch with SlashData.

