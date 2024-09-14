Joya Smart Enhances Telecom Operations with Advanced Site Monitoring & Management Solutions

Joya Smart's Telecom Management Solutions Joya Smart's UI

Joya Smart is enhancing the telecommunications industry with its advanced Telecom Site Monitoring & Management Solution.

BEIRUT, LEBANON, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPTIMIZING TELECOM SITE OPERATIONS

Joya Smart’s Telecom Remote Site Monitoring and Alerting solutions deliver real-time visibility and control for mobile and data operators. Integrated with Network Operation Centers (NOC), these solutions provide critical data on HVAC systems, smoke and fire alarms, water and fuel leaks, energy consumption, and more, ensuring efficient site operations management.

SPECIALIZED MONITORING FOR TELCO TOWER COMPANIES

Joya Smart caters to Tower Management Businesses with features that include:

Continuous monitoring of essential telco site resources.

Automatic alerts and smart-rule actions to mitigate risks.

Improved management of energy usage, door access, and diesel tank levels, which cut costs and enhanced site security.

ENHANCING SERVICES FOR TELCO TOWER COMPANIES

Joya Smart empowers Tower Companies to enhance their market standing by incorporating sophisticated IoT technology. This integration not only enriches the service quality to mobile and data operators but also enables proactive management of site resources. Customized reporting dashboards provide detailed insights into site performance, aiding in making strategic decisions that boost profitability and service reliability.

"Our Telecom Site Monitoring and management Solution is transforming the operational dynamics for telecom providers," stated Mohammad Ghannoum, PM, at Joya Smart. With our advanced IoT solutions, we’re ensuring that services are not only reliable but also cost-effective."

ABOUT JOYA SMART

Joya Smart leads the development of intelligent automation solutions that boost operational efficiency across various industries. Dedicated to innovation, Joya Smart is committed to delivering technologies that enhance the sustainability and profitability of its clients’ operations.

For additional information about Joya Smart and its telecommunications solutions, please visit https://joyasmart.com/

